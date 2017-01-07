Walmart Museum Debuts Exhibit About Iconic Smiley Face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The Walmart Museum in Bentonville unveiled an exhibit about the history of its iconic smiley face.

The smiley face first appeared at a store in North Carolina in 1989 and then grew to be the face of the brand.

"Whenever you'd walk in the door, the greeter would have a roll of smiley face stickers," said Savannah Lester, who stopped by the exhibit during a family outing.

Nearly 30 years ago, Henry Jordan, a store manager in Whiteville, North Carolina, and his wife came up with the smiley face logo hoping to get more kids to come into the store. They printed "Wal-Mart Lil' Shopper" at the bottom of the stickers, and they turned out to be a hit.

Walmart Founder Sam Walton wrote a letter to Jordan praising him for his bright idea and the retailer adopted the smiley face in its stores nationwide. The face eventually became the face of the savings customers could get at Walmart.

Walmart plans to bring the savings symbol out of retirement this year.

The museum exhibit will be on display until Jan. 31.