Winter Storm Moves Up East Coast
ATLANTA (CNN) — The winter storm that socked the Southeast has moved up the East Coast.
The National Weather Service predicts the storm could drop a foot of snow in Boston, 2 feet on the Massachusetts coast, 7 inches in New York and 5 inches in Philadelphia by Sunday morning.
The Cape Cod area of Massachusetts looked like it would receive the heaviest blow. The weather service issued a blizzard warning for that area until 3 a.m. ET Sunday, saying “near-whiteout” conditions were possible. Winds could hit 45 mph, the weather service said.
The town of Barnstable, on the Cape, said 1-3 inches of snow could fall per hour and urged residents not to park on the main street because of snow plows.
Going back to work on Monday could be treacherous. Temperatures won’t rise above freezing until Tuesday, the weather service said.
Thousands of travelers had flights canceled up and down the East Coast because of the winter weather and the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.
Alexia Marramarco a French foreign exchange student on her way back to Georgia State University in Atlanta, was one of them.
First, her flight Friday from Paris to Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Miami because of the shooting. Then, after being bused to Fort Lauderdale, Marramarco learned her connecting flight to Atlanta was canceled because of weather.
“I haven’t slept,” she said Saturday.
Asked if she thought she’d get back to campus by Saturday night, she said, “Je ne sais pas.” (“I don’t know.”)
The Fort Lauderdale airport closed one of its four terminals after the shooting but reopened it for flights on Saturday afternoon.
FlightAware, an airline tracking website, listed more than 2,100 cancellations within, into or out of the United States by 6 p.m. ET Saturday. Airports in Boston and Philadelphia urged travelers to check with their carriers about their flight status.
Drivers also ran into problems.
A pileup involving as many as 20 vehicles shut down a section of Interstate 91 near Middletown, Connecticut, on Saturday afternoon, CNN affiliate WBZ reported. No serious injuries were reported.
In Virginia, one highway fatality occurred Saturday afternoon when an SUV ran off a road in Greene County, the Virginia State Police said. State police responded to 527 traffic crashes on Saturday.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers have responded to nearly 1,500 calls for service and more than 700 vehicle collisions since midnight.
North Carolina took a heavy punch Friday night, with CNN affiliate WRAL reporting that Raleigh saw about 2 inches of snow but surrounding areas, including Orange and Durham counties, got 6 inches or more.
1 Comment
Bob Real
I’m glad we SHARED