Fayetteville Public Library Allows Local Authors To Showcase Their Work

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Every second Sunday the Fayetteville Public library gives a local author a chance to preview their book during an author talk.

Book-fanatic Kathy Baxter said it's the perfect way to spend her Sunday afternoon.

"I love books, I like to go and hear authors speak," she said. "It's a very inexpensive way to spend your Sunday."

Homegrown author Vivian Cummings previewed her book Fail to the Chief, which was inspired by the 2016 presidential election. Cummings read a few of her parts to the audience.

The young writer's passion for literature started at an early age. At nine-years-old Cummings was visiting the old Fayetteville Library weekly to satisfy her reading appetite.

"When they built [the new] library, I felt like I helped because I paid so many overdue fines on books when I was a kid," Cummings joked.

She said er childhood dream became a reality as she sat in the author's chair.