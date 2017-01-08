Fayetteville Public Library “Author Talk” Hosts Local Book Authors

Posted 10:26 pm, January 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:28PM, January 8, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM)-- Every second Sunday the Fayetteville Public library gives a local author a chance to preview their book during an author talk.

For book fanatic Kathy Baxter this is the perfect way to spend her Sunday afternoon.

"I love books, I like to go and hear authors speak, said Baxter, "it's a very inexpensive way to spend your Sunday."

Homegrown author Vivian Cummings previewed her book "Fail to the Chief" which was inspired by the 2016 Presidential election.

After reading aloud a few of her favorite parts, fans were hooked. Laughs and grunts were exchanged as she captivated the audience with her witty spin on the election.  One person said, "I think the reading from "Fail to the Chief" was my favorite part."

The young writer's passion for literature started at an early age.  At nine-years-old Cummings was visiting the old Fayetteville Library weekly to satisfy her reading appetite.

"... when they built this library, I felt like I helped because I paid so many over due fines on books when I was a kid," Cummings said.

Her childhood dream became a reality, today she sat in the author chair.

 

