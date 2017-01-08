Fort Smith Group Invites Writers To Sharpen Writing Skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- From poets to Christian writers, aspiring novelists and everyone in between, members of the River Valley Writers have been meeting at the Fort Smith Public Library to sharpen their skills.

"The River Valley Writers is a support group for people who want to learn about writing, practice writing, who want to expose other people of a kindly nature to their writing, so they can get a feel for where their writing really comes in on a relative level," President John Caplinger said.

The members practice writing, as well as exchange ideas and research.

"When you're going to be a writer, you're going to be researching things on Google that will have the government coming down your smoke stack looking for you," Caplinger said. "Different kinds of explosives, different ways to murder a butler, all those kinds of things that you want to know when you're a writer that the average person really doesn't know in detail, we have researched and passed back-and-forth between ourselves."

Caplinger said it doesn't take much to join, but what the writers take with them is priceless.

"It's all about getting to know other people who have the same interests you have," Caplinger said. "In this case, the focus is writing and poetry. All it takes is the willingness to show up on a Sunday afternoon here at the library."

River Valley Writers meets one Sunday each month. Dues are required for members, but Caplinger said they offer an economic waiver. For more information about the group or how to become a member, click here.