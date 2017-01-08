People In Need Flock To Fort Smith Salvation Army For Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Salvation Army in Fort Smith always has its doors open to those in need, but the shelter has seen three times the amount of people this week due to winter weather.

"When the weather gets this bad and this cold consistently, you can't get warm," Salvation Army Commanding Officer Major Johnny Poff said. "When the temperature drops below 39 degrees, we do what we call cold sheltering. We remove some of the restraints that keeps others from coming in. We basically open the doors to all those who are in need to make sure they stay in out of the cold."

The shelter has room for nearly 50 people.

"It feels good because this is a place to go to," shelter visitor Paul Merrell said. "It's a place to get treated right. They always have the door open for you whenever you need it. You know, it's a warm bed, you're able to eat some warm food and a chance to get your life together."

Poff said everyone is welcome for a hot meal and comfortable bed.

"Come on in and get out of the cold," Poff said. "Come in and enjoy the fellowship and get out of the cold. Just know that someone cares about you and we love you."

The Salvation Army warming center will remain open to the public as long as temperatures are below freezing. Meals will continue to be provided daily.

The Fort Smith Salvation Army is located at 301 N. 6th Street.