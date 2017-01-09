× Clemson Stuns Alabama To Win National Title

TAMPA (KFSM)- The Clemson Tigers made an improbable comeback in the final minutes of Monday’s game to take down undefeated Alabama 35-31. For Clemson, the victory marks their first national title since 1981.

The win was sealed in the final minutes of the game when Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with just one second remaining to win the game. In Watson’s final game, he completed 36-of-56 passes for 420 yards and three scores.