Controlled Burn in Bella Vista Lake To Bring New Life

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM)– The Bentonville Parks and Recreation Department hopes a Monday morning (Jan. 9) controlled burn at Bella Vista Lake will help new plants flourish.

Tim Perkins, the department’s horticulturist, said the point of the burn is to kill the bad weeds that grow in the area.

Perkins and the Arkansas Forestry Commission that helped with the burn called the fire a good fire.

Perkins said fires may destroy, but this fire will help bring new life in the spring.

“It kills the foliage and it will kill the seeds that just fall to the ground, the weed seeds,” said Perkins. “The seeds that are in the soil, the native species seeds that we planted, they’re protected.”

Perkins explained the ash left behind by the fire will soon be packed into the earth during the next snow or rainfall.

He said this acts as a type of fertilizer for the new plants.

All Perkins and his department will do is work to knock down what the fire does not burn.

Perkins said they will do this sometime during the week.

He and his department hope by spring, the black spot next to Hwy. 71 will be full of beautiful new plants.