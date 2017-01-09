Expect To See Smoke In NWA From Bella Vista Prescribed Burn

Posted 11:31 am, January 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:32AM, January 9, 2017
fire 2

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Residents in Bella Vista, Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale could see smoke in the air Monday (Jan. 9).

Fear not, it will be coming from a prescribed burn at Bella Vista Lake Trail, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

The prescribed burn in the prairie area will begin at 11:30 a.m. and should be completed by 1 p.m. The prescribed burn is part of a prairie restoration effort between the AFC and the City of Bentonville.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s