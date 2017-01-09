× Expect To See Smoke In NWA From Prescribed Burn At Lake Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Residents in Bella Vista, Bentonville, Rogers and Springdale could see smoke in the air Monday (Jan. 9).

Fear not, it will be coming from a prescribed burn at Bella Vista Lake Trail, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

The prescribed burn in the prairie area will begin at 11:30 a.m. and should be completed by 1 p.m. The prescribed burn is part of a prairie restoration effort between the AFC and the City of Bentonville.