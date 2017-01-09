× Fayetteville Police Arrest Third Suspect In Arvest Bank Robbery; Search Continues For Fourth Suspect

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department made a third arrest on Monday (Jan. 9) in connection to an Arvest Bank robbery.

Lentonio Jenner, 24, of Johnson, is facing aggravated robbery charges, according to a Fayetteville Police Department press release. The robbery occurred on Tuesday (Jan. 3).

On Friday (Jan. 6), police received a tip that a Jenner was in Florida, and they arrested him with the help of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the release states.

Jenner is awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.

Police are still looking for another suspect, Quarmirro Edwards, 19, of Springdale.