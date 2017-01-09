× Former Hogs Coach Danny Ford Entering College Football Hall of Fame

TAMPA (KFSM)- Former Arkansas head coach Danny Ford was elected to the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame on Monday (Jan. 9). Ford coached Arkansas to a 26-30-1 record from 1993- 1997.

Ford was already considered a legend to most prior to Arkansas. He spent 12 seasons as Clemson’s head coach, leading the Tigers to 96 wins in 129 games. The highlight of his career was in 1981, when he led Clemson to their first national championship. While with Clemson, Ford won five ACC Championships and had seven top 25 teams. Ford is the fourth Clemson football coach to be named to the College Football Hall of Fame. The others are John Heisman, Jess Neely, and Frank Howard.