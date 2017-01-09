× Garrett’s Blog: Big Rain Coming; Ice Storm Potential

There’s a lot to watch this week including the arrival of an arctic front late week and winter weather potential.

As of this afternoon, it appears we will miss the heaviest ice accumulations to the north and west with places like Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Springfield, Missouri more favored for ice accumulation and winter weather potential. The current forecast has our area *out* of the ice storm risk. That said, shallow cold, arctic air is notoriously difficult to forecast and the eventual outcome will depend on how far south the shallow cold air makes it.

On the upside, it does look like a drought buster of a rain event might occur late week into the weekend. Rainfall totals for the next week could be nearing 4-6″ which would prompt flooding concerns across the area.

-Garrett