Jared Kushner To Be Named Senior Adviser To The President

Posted 12:33 pm, January 9, 2017, by
Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) — Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be senior adviser to the president, a senior transition official told CNN Monday.

The move comes ahead of a Wednesday news conference in which Trump is expected to detail how he plans to manage his company’s conflicts-of-interest after he enters the White House.

Trump is expected to make clear in the presser that Ivanka Trump, Kushner’s wife, will not be running Trump’s company.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s