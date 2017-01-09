× Legislators Convene In Little Rock For First Day Of 2017 Legislative Session

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas legislators descended on Little Rock Monday (Jan. 9) for the first day of the 2017 legislative session of the 91st General Assembly, which will likely be dominated by tax cuts, Arkansas Works and the recently-passed medical marijuana amendment.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has already rolled out a proposal for $50 million in income tax cuts for low-income Arkansans. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has also approved the governor’s proposed changes to the state Medicaid program, which would change the so-called private option to Arkansas Works. The legislature will also have to handle changes to Arkansas’ healthcare laws if the Affordable Healthcare Act is repealed or replaced.

The 91st General Assembly will also be tasked with implementing the medical marijuana amendment passed by voters in November.

Legislators have also filed dozens of bills they hope will become laws in the months leading up the session. Here is a list of just some of them: