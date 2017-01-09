Man Wants Apology After ‘Meth’ Found In ‘Bust Of The Year’ Turns Out To Be Cat Litter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A Texas man says he is trying to clear his name after police confused cat litter with meth during a traffic stop.

Ross Lebeau, of Cypress, Texas, told KTRK-TV he was taken to jail in December after authorities thought they found almost half a pound of methamphetamine in his car.

Field tests even came back positive.

“They thought they had the biggest bust in Harris County," Lebeau, 24, said. "This was the bust of the year for them.”

Last week the case was dismissed when the Institute of Forensic Science found that it wasn't meth after all.

Lebeau says it was cat litter that had been stuffed in a sock. He says his dad left it in his car to keep the windows from fogging up.

Lebeau, who spent three days in jail before his release, says he has missed work and the incident has caused him significant embarrassment. "People have been calling me 'kingpin' or 'drug lord'," since news of the "bust" circulated online, he said.

Lebeau said he doesn't blame the deputies, just the field tests, adding that he does want an apology.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office sent this statement to KTRK: