Oklahoma City Police Release Pictures Of Alleged Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department released pictures of a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a child last week.

Police said they were called to reports of an attempted child abduction at a wrestling tournament on Friday night (Jan. 6), according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers said the man picked up an 8-year-old boy and tried to walk away with him, but the child began to kick and scream. The man put the kid down and left.

Police released pictures of the man and the alleged kidnapping attempt on Monday (Jan. 9) with the hopes of identifying the man.

Witnesses said the man appeared to be heavyset and of Hispanic or Native American descent, and he appeared to be about 6′ tall, according to our affiliate KFOR. He was wearing a navy blue shirt with letters on the front.

Anyone with information about the man pictured is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.