Police Activity On I-49 In Rogers

Posted 5:24 pm, January 9, 2017, by , Updated at 05:46PM, January 9, 2017
lights1

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police were chasing a vehicle on I-49 Northbound on Monday afternoon (Jan. 9), according to Arkansas State Police.

The vehicle chase started in Greenland and ended at the Walton Blvd. exit in Rogers. The suspect left the vehicle and took off on foot.

Greenland Police and the Benton and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices are searching for the suspect in the area of 45th and Cedar Brook Lane.

Traffic was delayed in the area.

This is a developing story.

