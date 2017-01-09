× Police: Man To Undergo Reconstruction Surgery After Benton County Beating

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — A man is accused of a felony battery charge after he reportedly beat another man at a convenience store parking lot.

Jericho B. Lambert, 21, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for second-degree battery. The alleged beating happened two days prior, Jan. 5, at E-Z Mart on Curtis Avenue, according to police.

A father and son told police they were harassed by two unknown men. They also reported a woman was with the two suspects. The son told police he tried to push the suspects away from his father, and his hand brushed against the woman. After, Allisa Dutton, reportedly claimed she was punched by the son.

Surveillance video shows Lambert and Zackery Devereaux punching, kicking and slamming the son onto the concrete parking lot, an officer stated in a police report.

The report also states the battered man told police he lost consciousness during the beating and was unable to defend himself.

He was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville for treatment of a broken nose, fractured face bones and a large laceration below his eye, according to police. The man told police that a doctor informed him he will have to undergo facial reconstruction surgery.

Devereaux and Dutton had not been arrested as of Monday (Jan. 9), according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Lambert remained Monday in the Benton County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.