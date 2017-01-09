× Report: Minnesota To Hire Arkansas DC Robb Smith

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM)– Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith is reportedly leaving Arkansas’ coaching staff for the same position at Minnesota. Minnesota just recently underwent a head coaching change. P.J. Fleck was introduced as their program’s new head coach this past Friday (Jan. 6).

Smith, who has been with Arkansas’ coaching staff since 2014, was first linked to Wake Forest, but Smith supposedly denied that he had received an offer from the Demon Deacons. An ESPN staff writer was the first to report that Robb Smith will instead be joining Fleck’s staff, for the same position.

Below is Rittenberg’s story and tweet about Smith’s possible move.

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN Staff Writer –SOURCE: Minnesota is hiring Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith for the same position. An official announcement is expected later this week. Smith had been mentioned as a candidate at Wake Forest but instead will join P.J. Fleck’s new staff. Arkansas could look internally for Smith’s replacement, and defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads is a possibility there.