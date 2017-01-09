× Road Outside Walmart Headquarters In Bentonville To Shut Down For Months

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The City of Bentonville announced on Monday (Jan. 9) that a major road will be closed until March beginning Thursday (Jan. 12).

SW E Street to S. Walton Blvd. will be closed at 3 a.m. and is scheduled to re-open by 6 p.m. on March 12.

The city said that closure is necessary to complete the installation of utilities as part of its 8th Street expansion project.

All Walmart associate parking lots will remain open for use. Direct access points from 8th Street to Walmart parking lots within this corridor will be closed during this time, but associates will still have access to these lots.

Sidewalks and designated crosswalks will remain open during the time 8th Street is closed with adjustments as work progresses.