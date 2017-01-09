Rogers Police Are Using A Drone To Help In Crisis Situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The Rogers Police Department now has a drone to use in emergency situations.

“This machine is going to be on standby for those critical and crisis situations where it's important for us to get airborne and a better view of the scenario or situations, so we can better manage it and get a positive outcome,” Captain Jarod Mason said.

Mason is the pilot for the drone and said they'll get it in the air for search and rescue missions, to survey weather damage and during risky situations for their SWAT team.

Police have already used the drone during the search for Rosemary and Carol Davis, who went missing in Siloam Springs.

“This tool that we have is not for surveillance, day to day surveillance. We just don't have the equipment, the battery powers to do that and it's not in our interest to do that,” Mason said.

Mason files a notice to pilots with the flight service station before the drone can fly to avoid collisions. Thirty minutes before flight, he notifies an air traffic controller in Fort Smith and Rogers.

“They registered more last year, they being the FAA then all of the private aircraft in the United States combined,” Richard Ham said.

Richard Ham teaches a course about privacy concerns and certification of drones at the University of Arkansas.

"Whatever rules you would follow for local and state guidance, some states have different rules for how that is done, that's the same rules with a UAS,” Ham said.

The Rogers Police Department is planning to get technology that will allow them to read thermal imaging at night.

They said right now North Little Rock is the only other police department in the state using drones.