Russellville High School Band To Perform At Trump Inauguration Parade

RUSSELLVILLE (KFSM) -- Millions around the world will be tuning in later this month for President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Before the ceremony, a parade will take place along Pennsylvania Avenue, and one local band will be part of the festivities.

Around 180 students at Russellville High School are practicing their instruments and gearing up to travel to the inauguration ceremony.

The band students will be performing the song called "Americans We". According to Band Director Dewayne Dove, "We are wanting to reflect that we are all Americans."

Russellville has had a long line of band members performing at inauguration parades. The first time in 1977 for President Jimmy Carter. Then twenty years later in 1997 for President Bill Clinton. "It's a very elite group that gets to do the inaugural parade," said Dove. According to high school band member Hannah Cochran, "It means a lot because we're carrying on the tradition."

Hannah Cochran and Hunter Pieracy are both high school seniors and are thrilled to be ending their final year as a Russellville Cyclone with a trip to Washington, D.C. " It's a historic event, and I'm really glad to be part of it," said Pieracy.

In order to get to the parade, the band needed some financial support. Students and staff have been trying to raise $150,000 for their big trip.

"The reason for us trying to raise money is to ensure our students don't have to pay for their meals," said Dove. So far, they've raised more than $120,000 through fundraisers, donations and even a Gofundme account.

According to Dove, "There's a lot of excitement and they're looking forward to the event."

Students will be arriving in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, January 19th. Then the inauguration ceremony is on Friday, January 20th.

If you'd like to donate to help the students get there, CLICK HERE.