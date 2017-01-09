× Springdale Man Faces Five Felonies, Other Charges In Connection With Home Burglary

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A man has been arrested after about a week alluding police, and now faces a slew of charges in connection with a residential burglary that happened New Years Day, according to police.

Albert D. Birge, 44, of Springdale was arrested Saturday evening (Jan. 7) on felony parole violation and on suspicion of felony residential burglary, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor second-degree terroristic threatening and criminal mischief and carrying certain prohibited weapon, and was cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license, careless driving and no proof of insurance.

The charges stem from a matter that was reported Jan. 1, in the 600 block of Black Oak Avenue. A woman told police Birge showed up at her residence, kicked open a door, barged inside and stole a 3D television worth $1,500.

She also told police she is afraid Birge will kill her.

Birge remained Monday (Jan. 9) in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond.