Trump Healthcare Proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - As Republicans work to repeal and replace Obamacare, new details are emerging about Donald Trump’s plans for healthcare.

The plans are in their early stages, but some ideas have been around for a while such as his call to modify existing laws that inhibit the sale of health insurance across state lines. Sceptics fear that could lead to predatory caps that could once again lead to people with chronic illnesses becoming uninsured. Trump dismisses this fear. Under the proposal, insurance premiums would be taxable and for those who use healthcare spending accounts for healthcare would get tax breaks too. Plus the right to carry over unused balances year to year.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System