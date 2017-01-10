× Cave Springs City Council Meeting Location Moved To Accommodate Crowd

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) — The mayor of Cave Springs announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) the location of the City Council’s regular meeting has been moved to accommodate a large crowd.

Travis Lee said the meeting had been moved from the American Legion to the Illinois River Watershed Learning Center at 219 S. Main St. The meeting will still begin at 6:30 p.m.

Lee is anticipating a large crowd after the City Council voted Jan. 4 to fire ten city employees. Lee vetoed their decision the following day. An alderman told 5NEWS the City Council plans to override the mayor’s veto.

On Monday, the Cave Springs city attorney sent a memo to all the alderman warning them of the possible civil and criminal liability they are exposing the city and themselves to if they go through with the veto override.