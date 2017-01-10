Cave Springs City Council Meeting Location Moved To Accommodate Crowd

Posted 2:17 pm, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 02:20PM, January 10, 2017
cave-springs-audit

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) — The mayor of Cave Springs announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) the location of the City Council’s regular meeting has been moved to accommodate a large crowd.

Travis Lee said the meeting had been moved from the American Legion to the Illinois River Watershed Learning Center at 219 S. Main St. The meeting will still begin at 6:30 p.m.

Lee is anticipating a large crowd after the City Council voted Jan. 4 to fire ten city employees. Lee vetoed their decision the following day. An alderman told 5NEWS the City Council plans to override the mayor’s veto.

On Monday, the Cave Springs city attorney sent a memo to all the alderman warning them of the possible civil and criminal liability they are exposing the city and themselves to if they go through with the veto override.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s