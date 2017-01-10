Cave Springs City Council Upholds Mayor’s Veto; Will Not Fire Ten Employees

Posted 8:35 pm, January 10, 2017
cave-springs-audit

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) — The Cave Springs City Council will uphold the mayor’s veto and not fire ten city employees after meeting in an executive session.

The executive session was held during the city council meeting on Tuesday night (Jan. 10).

Alderman Larry Fletcher made the announcement that the workers wouldn’t lose their jobs and that’s all the discussion there would be on the issue.

The council resumed the regular meeting.

 

