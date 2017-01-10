× Confirmed Case Of Mumps At Holcomb Elementary In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Public Schools confirmed a case of the mumps at Holcomb Elementary School on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

Public Information Officer Alan Wilbourn said that parents will be contacted by the school if their child has come in contact with a student with a confirmed case of the mumps.

The Arkansas Department of Health requires students in the same classes with a student with a confirmed case who have vaccine exemptions for the Mumps, Measels and Rubella vaccine or no record of the vaccination to be excluded from school for 26 days from the date of exposure. Wilbourn said that no Holcomb Elementary students are currently being excluded from school.

The ADH said that as of Monday (Jan. 9), 2,421 cases of mumps were being investigated in Arkansas. Benton, Carroll, Faulkner, Madison, Perry, Pulaski, and Washington are the counties involved in the mumps investigation. For more information on the mumps outbreak, click here.