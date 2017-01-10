Crews On Scene Of Bus Fire & Explosion At Ozark Regional Transit In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Springdale Fire Department is on scene after buses went up in flames, causing an explosion at Ozark Regional Transit in Springdale, according to dispatchers.

5NEWS spoke with Executive Director Joel Gardner who said he got a call at 1:10 a.m. that a bus was on fire at their bus service located on East Robinson Avenue. According to Gardner, when he arrived around 1:20 a.m., the entire line of buses was engulfed. “As you can see, we’ve lost 20 buses,” Gardner said. Ozark Regional Transit Dispatch said there are 32 active buses.

The fire is now contained and crews are now investigating the cause of the blaze, according to firefighters.

As of right now, the ORT fixed route will not be in service for an unknown amount of time, according to Gardner.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.