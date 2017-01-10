Exercise Helps Depression

Posted 2:08 pm, January 10, 2017, by

HEALTHWATCH - Exercise has been shown to alleviate some symptoms of de4pression in teens and adults, but a new study published in The Journal of Pediatrics wants to know if the same health benefits apply to kids.

The report followed 800 six year olds and tracked their exercise habits. Findings reveal children who worked out more showed fewer depressive symptoms years late. Doctors recommend for kids to be physically active along with treatments their current treatment regimens.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s