Exercise Helps Depression

HEALTHWATCH - Exercise has been shown to alleviate some symptoms of de4pression in teens and adults, but a new study published in The Journal of Pediatrics wants to know if the same health benefits apply to kids.

The report followed 800 six year olds and tracked their exercise habits. Findings reveal children who worked out more showed fewer depressive symptoms years late. Doctors recommend for kids to be physically active along with treatments their current treatment regimens.

