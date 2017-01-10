× Fayetteville Police Arrest Four In Connection To Multiple Robberies

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A fourth man was arrested Tuesday (Jan. 10) as a suspect in multiple robberies in Northwest Arkansas.

Quamirrio Edwards, 19, of Springdale, is in the Washington County Detention Center facing aggravated robbery charges, according to his booking information.

Edwards was arrested on a warrant in connection to a robbery at Arvest Bank on Garland Avenue that took place last week, police said. Two others, Telvondric Haywood, 20, of Springdale and a juvenile, were arrested Friday (Jan. 6) in connection to the same robbery and a third man, Lentonio Jenner, was arrested Saturday (Jan. 7) while he was vacationing with his family in Florida, according to court records.

A day after the robbery on Jan. 3, Fayetteville police received anonymous tips naming Haywood and the juvenile as suspects in the robbery, Haywood’s affidavit states.

Detectives questioned Haywood after he turned himself in to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on failure to appear warrants, according to the documents. He told Fayetteville detectives he and Jenner robbed the bank at gunpoint, while Edwards and the juvenile played the role of lookouts, the documents state. The four suspects left the bank with more than $13,000 that they split among themselves, according to the documents.

The juvenile bought a Ford Mustang and was taken into custody by Springdale police on Jan. 5, the documents state. The juvenile told police Haywood asked him to rob a bank, but he refused until Haywood and Jenner came back with handguns in their waistbands and told him he would be the lookout, according to the documents.

Haywood told the juvenile he needed to commit the robbery to “rank up” in a gang, the documents state.

Haywood also told police Jenner bragged to him about robbing a bank in Centerton, according to the documents. According to the FBI, a robbery at the First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas on Centerton Boulevard occurred on Dec. 23. Two men appear to be involved in that incident.

Haywoord’s affidavit states detectives believe the four suspects also committed other armed robberies, including two other bank robberies and two other robberies and an attempted robbery of three total restaurants.

Haywood is being held on a total of $75,000 bond on suspicion of aggravated robbery and failure to appear. Edwards is being held on a $100,000 bond.