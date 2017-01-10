WATCH LIVE: Gov. Asa Hutchinson Gives State of the State Address

Fayetteville Police Arrest Fourth Suspect In Arvest Bank Robbery

Posted 10:50 am, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:59AM, January 10, 2017
Courtesy Washington County Detention Center

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A fourth man was arrested on Tuesday (Jan. 10) as a suspect in an Arvest Bank robbery last week.

Quamirrio Edwards, 19, of Springdale, is in the Washington County Detention Center facing aggravated robbery charges, according to his booking information. He was arrested on a warrant.

Arvest Bank in Fayetteville was robbed on Tuesday (Jan. 3).

Two men, Telvondric Haywood, 20, of Springdale and a juvenile, were arrested on Friday (Jan. 6) in connection to the robbery. A third man, Lentonio Jenner, was arrested on Monday (Jan. 9) in Florida.

Edwards is being held on a $100,000 bond.

 

 

