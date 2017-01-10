Fayetteville Police Arrest Fourth Suspect In Arvest Bank Robbery
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A fourth man was arrested on Tuesday (Jan. 10) as a suspect in an Arvest Bank robbery last week.
Quamirrio Edwards, 19, of Springdale, is in the Washington County Detention Center facing aggravated robbery charges, according to his booking information. He was arrested on a warrant.
Arvest Bank in Fayetteville was robbed on Tuesday (Jan. 3).
Two men, Telvondric Haywood, 20, of Springdale and a juvenile, were arrested on Friday (Jan. 6) in connection to the robbery. A third man, Lentonio Jenner, was arrested on Monday (Jan. 9) in Florida.
Edwards is being held on a $100,000 bond.
1 Comment
Linzey Knoles
stop sending me messages.. thanks.
On Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 10:50 AM, Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS wrote:
> Shawnya Meyers posted: “FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A fourth man was arrested > on Tuesday (Jan. 10) as a suspect in an Arvest Bank robbery last week. > Quamirrio Edwards, 19, is in the Washington County Detention Center facing > aggravated robbery charges, according to his booking info” >