Garrett's Blog: Wild Winds This Afternoon Nearing 50mph

The pressure gradient as a cold front near the area continues to tighten with wild winds whipping across the area out of the south and west.

Strong winds will continue across the area into Wednesday with frequent gusts over 30mph out of the west. The cold front this evening will drop temperatures into the 50s for Wednesday with yet another and strong front set to move into the area late weekend into the weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the top wind gusts this afternoon:

53 MPH Stigler, OK

48 MPH Tahlequah, OK

46 MPH NW Arkansas Regional

46 MPH Rogers

43 MPH Siloam Springs

43 MPH Fort Smith

40 MPH Fayetteville

We continue to track the next storm system which will bring widespread rain chances to the area over the weekend.

Currently, it appears the ice storm may miss our area to the northwest and will be more focused on North Central Oklahoma into Central Kansas.

-Garrett