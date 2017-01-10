Kids Kicking Cancer Participants Begin Mural Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- The Center for Art Education in Van Buren brought children together on Monday (Jan. 9) to work on an art project for the Kids Kicking Cancer support program.

The project, The Road of Light, was developed by the Reynolds Cancer Support House's program for children fighting cancer.

Each child was asked to paint a piece of canvas, which will be combined into a single large mural. After it's completed, the project will be displayed at the Reynolds Cancer Support House.

Children ages 7-17 can participate in the program.

"It's our Kids Kicking Cancer Support program," said Amy Willadsen, project participant. "Tonight, we're starting a new program made possible by the Center for Art Education in Van Buren. The kids are going to be creating a mural from beginning to end that's going to be put on display here at the support house."

The children will meet twice a month to work on painting their individual art pieces until it's time to combine them into the mural.