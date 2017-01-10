× Mississippi State Deals Arkansas Critical Loss

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With expectations of reaching the NCAA Tournament, Arkansas might have played themselves out of the field of 68 and firmly onto the bubble on Tuesday night.

Mississippi State took advantage of 15 offensive rebounds and knocked down 12 3-pointers as the Bulldogs waltzed out of Bud Walton Arena with an 84-78 win.

Arkansas is now 1-3 in the SEC and are behind the eight-ball as far as the league standings are concerned.

Mississippi State led for the majority of the contest as Arkansas consistently struggled to get to the Bulldogs’ outside shooters as the Razorbacks trailed 40-34 at the half. Arkansas quickly tied the game in the early moments of the second half but second chances for the Bulldogs continued to allow Mississippi State to hold a comfortable lead.

Quindarry Weatherspoon finished with a game high 25 points for the Bulldogs as he hit 6-of-7 from 3-point range. Arkansas was paced by Moses Kingsley with 19 points but had just four rebounds in 29 minutes of action. Dusty Hannahs and Anton Beard combined for 28 points off the bench.

The Razorbacks shot 47.5 percent from the field and forced 16 turnovers but were outrebounded 41-29 and sent the Bulldogs to the foul line 32 times.