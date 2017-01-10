× Part Of Old Wire Road Closed For Construction In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of Old Wire Road will be closed for construction work in Fayetteville beginning Tuesday (Jan. 10) and ending at 11 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to a press release from the City of Fayetteville.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department will be widening and realigning Old Wire Road at Mission Boulevard as part of the Old Wire Road Improvement Project. This work will close Old Wire Road between Birwin Street and Mission Boulevard.

The road will be closed 24 hours/day, including weekends, and detour routes will be marked.

To learn more about this project, call Dennis Birge with Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department at (479) 251-9266 or by email dennis.birge@ahtd.ar.gov. To view other road closures or to sign up for closure notifications, click here.