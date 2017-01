× Power Outages Reported In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Power outages were reported throughout Benton County on Tuesday (Jan. 10), according to Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation.

Benton County Emergency Management Agency said that a Hiwassee substation blew a fuse that caused the outage. A crew is working to repair the outage now.

According to Carroll Electric outage website, over 17,000 customers are without power. The areas without power include Bella Vista and Gravette.