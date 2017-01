× Springdale Apartment Fire Under Investigation

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — An apartment fire in Springdale is under investigation on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), according to Lt. Derek Wright.

Officers responded to 3000 block of Boxcar Street at 7:24 p.m. for a report of an apartment fire.

Wright said the detectives are investigating the cause of the fire as suspicious.

No injuries were reported in the fire and more information will be released when it is available.