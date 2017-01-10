UAPD Responds To Badly Burned Body Found On University Property

January 10, 2017
UAPD

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas Police Department was called out to a report of a badly burned body Tuesday (Jan. 10) that was found on university-owned property.

UAPD was contacted by the Fayetteville Police Department around 8 a.m. about a body found on undeveloped university property north of 19th Street and east of South School Avenue in South Fayetteville. The wooded area is known to be a homeless camp.

UAPD said it’s treating the body as an unattended death, so whether the death was accidental or a homicide is yet to be determined by a medical examiner.

