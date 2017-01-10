× Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson In Connection To Springdale Apartment Fire

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A woman was arrested Tuesday (Jan. 10) in connection to an apartment fire in Springdale, according to an arrest report filed by Springdale police.

Firefighters and officers responded to a fire at an apartment on Boxcar Street around 7:30 p.m., the report states.

Officers interviewed Rhonda Barron, 49, who told them she got into an argument with her boyfriend and put his clothes in trashcan before setting them on fire in the bathtub using matches, according to the report.

About 20 minutes later, Barron said she heard a light bulb break and found dark smoke in the bathroom, the report states.

Barron is facing a charge of arson and her bond has not yet been set, according to Washington County Detention Center records.

No one was injured.