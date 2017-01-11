Animal Shelter Discovers Box Of Puppies Left In The Cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM)-- Early Monday morning (Jan. 9) Bella Vista Animal Shelter Manager Laurie May arrived at work to find 8 puppies had been left in a box right outside their door.

She brought the pit mix puppies inside and then discovered one had walked away from its siblings.

Now the shelter is taking care of the animals until they can find them a good home.

May said they all had medical issues, some probably caused by being left in the 20 degree weather.

"The one that's aspirating and keeps having the milk come back up through it's nose," May said. "Three of them are very underweight, they all came in covered in fleas."

Staff members of the shelter are fostering the puppies until they feel confident that they are healthy to adopt.

Tammie Cavness is one of those staff members and explained just what it takes to foster animals like the puppies.

"It takes a lot of time and dedication," Cavness said. "Some of the ones like the puppies, there's the bottle feeding aspect where they do have to be fed sometimes its every hour depending upon how little they are to every three or four hours."

The shelter was caught off guard by their new arrivals.

With the different feeding schedule, May said the puppies are an added stress to the shelter.

"It also is a financial burden," May said. "They all are on formula, which is not one of our regular things we have to purchase."

Seeing a litter of puppies or kittens is not entirely unusual for the shelter.

May explained they see more of these animals during the winter season.

She said she believes the owners of the puppies were trying to do what was best for them but leaving them in the cold was not the best way to go about it.

The shelter advocates spay and neutering so pet owners do not get into a situation where they are unable to take care a littler of puppies or kittens.

She advised it it is too late, the best thing a pet owner can do is find places online that can help.

May added Craigslist is not the best place to start.

In three weeks, the shelter hopes all of the puppies they found will be able to go up for adoption.

For more information on the shelter and how to become a foster home, you can go to their Facebook page.