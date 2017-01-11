× Benton County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Phone Scam

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in the area of a phone scam on Wednesday (Jan. 11), according to Deputy Keshia Guyll.

Guyll said the U.S. Marshals Service was contacted by a female resident of Benton County who said she was contacted via phone by a male claiming to be a part of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Civil Warrants Division. The unknown man allegedly told the victim that she had missed Federal Grand Jury and was to pay $995 as a result. Directions were provided to the victim on how to make the payment and she was ordered to purchase a Green Dot card from Walmart.

The victim did not buy into the scam and reached out to the Marshals Service to determine its legitimacy.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the scam and was made aware that the Marshals Service has received complaints with similar circumstances. They encourage anyone that receives similar calls to contact their local law enforcement immediately.