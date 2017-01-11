Days-Old Brushpile Sparks Grass Fire In Sebastian County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) -- Fire crews battled a large grass fire that broke out in south Sebastian County Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 11).

Multiple fire crews fought the flames on Poteau Mountain Road just south of Hartford. The fire spread quickly because of the extremely high winds and burned approximately 30 acres.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission said a landowner south of Hartford was burning brush several days ago and the smoking piles reignited.

"It's been fairly busy the last couple of days," said Lout Koch with the Arkansas Forestry Commission. "Again, the wind is pushing all of it. They're having problems in a lot of places, power lines arching, people that were burning during the snow, and it's just now coming back out."