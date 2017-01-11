Eureka Springs Woman Missing After She Was Last Seen With Fugitive Rapist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA SPRINGS (KFSM) -- A Memphis man wanted by police and U.S Marshals for skipping out on his bond may be with a missing Eureka Springs woman.

The family of Shasta Naumann, who was last seen in August, believes she is with Kelvin Montgomery and may be in danger.

Montgomery pleaded guilty to kidnapping, rape and attempted murder and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was allowed to go home before arriving at prison and has been on the run ever since.

The woman who was assaulted by Montgomery said she still fears for her life.

"I have lived in fear since he has been on the run," she said. "Just really shocked."

The victim said Montgomery drugged her drink after meeting her at a bar. He then took her to a home in East Memphis where he beat and raped her. She got away by playing dead and waiting for him to fall asleep.

"He is the most evil monster that I have ever come in contact with," she said. "I definitely felt he would do it to someone else."

When she heard Montgomery was last seen with Naumann, she was speechless.

"I am very scared for her," she said. "I hope he hasn't hurt her."

Naumann's family said she and Montgomery met in Key West, Florida last spring. They said both had been back and forth between Florida and Arkansas throughout the spring and early summer months.

The Memphis Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Office are working together to track down Montgomery and Eureka Springs police are looking for Naumann.