Fayetteville Animal Services Rescues 26 Animals

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Animal Services seized 26 animals from a Fayetteville home on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

While executing a search warrant with the Fayetteville Police Department, animal services found 25 dogs and one cat at a Fayetteville residence, according to a press release. Additionally, they found three dead dogs inside the house.

The animals are receiving veterinary care after they were surrendered, the release states.

Foster homes and adopters will be needed in the future to give these pets a home. The 25 rescued dogs are medium- and large-sized.

This case is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed yet.

The city’s adoptable pets can be found on the Fayetteville Animal Services webpage.