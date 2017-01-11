Fiery Head-On Collision Stops Traffic On Highway 62 In Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — A fiery head-on collision in Prairie Grove shut-down Highway 62 on Wednesday morning (Jan. 11).

A truck and a small car hit head-on while driving along Highway 62 around 7 a.m., according to Prairie Grove police. The accident occurred near the Illinois River Bridge.

The road was shut down while the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Farmington Police Department, Prairie Grove Fire Department and Central EMS worked to put out the fire and clear the scene, according to a department Facebook post. It took about two hours to clear the road.

Both drivers received critical injuries in the accident, but neither was life-threatening.