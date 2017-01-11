× Former Razorback Drew Smyly Traded To Mariners

Drew Smyly has become a mainstay in Major League Baseball and now the former Arkansas Razorback is headed to his third big league team.

The left-hander from Little Rock was traded from the Rays to the Mariners on Wednesday after spending the past three seasons in Tampa Bay. Smyly went 7-12 with a 4.88 ERA for the Rays in 2016 and now has a 31-27 career record.

“We have been clear that one of our top priorities this off-season was to continue to bolster our starting rotation,” Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto said. “Today’s moves allowed us to add an experienced pitcher to our starting group. Drew took the ball 30 times last season, threw over 175 innings and is a proven performer in the American League. He’s a good fit for our club.”

Smyly set a career high in starts (30), innings (175.1) and strikeouts (167) in 2016. The Arkansas native ranked seventh in fewest walks allowed per nine innings and had four double digit strike out games, which was fourth most in the American League.