Fort Smith, Springdale Make Top 50 Places For Recent Graduates To Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Three local cities landed on a list of the best cities for recent college graduates.

“I actually accepted a position working at the Federal Courthouse,” Dalton Person said. “I'm a law clerk and then after that, I've already accepted a position for a law firm here in town.”

Person recently graduated from law school at the University of Arkansas. He said moving back home to Fort Smith was a no-brainer for him and his wife.

"She's an accountant, also has an office here in Fort Smith, and they were more than happy to allow her to transfer," Person said.

Person said he is not surprised Fort Smith made Goodcall's list of the top 50 cities for recent grads.

"First and foremost, the people here are second to none. It's a great community filled with lots of great families, who not only have lived here for a while but feel very special about this community," he said.

Cost of living, salary, entry level jobs and local amenities are all factors that analyst considered.

Chancellor Paul Beran at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith said he is also pleased with these findings.

"That's ultimately our goal is to create opportunities for students right here in Fort Smith to be able to educate them and to have local businesses and industry see their value and hire them," Beran said.