Franklin County Wildfire Destroys Home

Posted 4:54 pm, January 11, 2017, by
franklin-county-fire-1-11

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A wildfire in Franklin County destroyed a home on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 11).

The fire started in a chicken house litter shed and then quickly spread along North Highway 217, which is north of Charleston.

The fire destroyed a mobile home, but luckily the woman living inside was able to escape without injuries. The fire also took out a barn.

Firefighters said they believe the fire has been contained, but they are still putting out hot spots.

Extreme wind and dry conditions have helped spread fires in both the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s