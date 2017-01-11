× Franklin County Wildfire Destroys Home

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A wildfire in Franklin County destroyed a home on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 11).

The fire started in a chicken house litter shed and then quickly spread along North Highway 217, which is north of Charleston.

The fire destroyed a mobile home, but luckily the woman living inside was able to escape without injuries. The fire also took out a barn.

Firefighters said they believe the fire has been contained, but they are still putting out hot spots.

Extreme wind and dry conditions have helped spread fires in both the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday.