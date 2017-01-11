Grass Fire Rages In Sebastian County

Posted 2:48 pm, January 11, 2017, by

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) -- Fire crews are battling a large grass fire after it broke out in south Sebastian County on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 11).

Multiple fire crews are fighting the flames on Poteau Mountain Road just south of Hartford. The fire has burned approximately 30 acres.

The extremely high winds are helping to spread the fire, which has yet to be contained. However, firefighters said they don't think the fire is threatening any homes at this time.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

